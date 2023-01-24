IND vs NZ 3rd ODI | Kuldeep, Chahal back in Playing XI after almost 18 months as India make two changes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kuldeep, Chahal back for India in ODIs

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI | The Indian Cricket team face New Zealand in the third and final match of the ODI series on Tuesday in Indore. The Kiwi side won the toss and decided to bowl first on a potential batting paradise. Tom Latham made one change as he brought in Jacob Duffy in place of Henry Shipley. Meanwhile, India's captain Rohit Sharma made two changes as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal are back in place of Siraj and Shami. Notably, the star spin pair is back in the team.

Kul-Cha back in XI for India

It has been a while since India played both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the same Playing XI. The two last played together in an ODI game together way back in July 2021 when India faced Sri Lanka. Since, then mostly Chahal has featured in the team, while Kuldeep was warming the bench for a long time.

After losing the toss, India's captain Rohit Sharma said, "We would have batted first as well, as a team we want to get out and play well. It is a great ground to play at, it has been a good score whenever we come here. What is important is to give chance to some of the new guys who haven’t had a game and see how they go. We have got two changes – Shami and Siraj miss out, and Umran and Chahal are in.

Tom Latham decided to bowl first on a pitch that look to favour the batters. The chasing can be easier considering the dew that might come in. "We will bowl first, it is a good surface and it will get better under lights. We have put good performances in the past and will look to put to do well here. It will be high-scoring and the nature of the boundaries are short. We have got one change, Jacob Duffy comes in place for Henry Shipley," Latham said.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand Playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

Latest Cricket News