IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Arshdeep opens on his current stint in Indian team, says we don't think about booking spot

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India's fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has made decent strides in the Indian team. The young fast bowler was clinical in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and has been a go-to man for the team. Singh, who has impressed with his seaming and swinging deliveries has opened up on his ongoing stint in the Indian team ahead of the 3rd ODI in Christchurch.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Arshdeep highlighted his job in the team and also stated the difference in the 50-over and 20-over format for him.

"As a bowler, I have not thought much that there is a lot of difference between ODIs and T20Is. Just like now I am doing attacking bowling in the starting and defending in the last, my aim is to take wickets for the team. I have not yet thought that there will be some difference between these two formats. Wherever I get an opportunity to perform, I will give my best," Arshdeep said ahead of the match.

Notably, the left-arm seamer has also opened up on his current performance for the team and also whether he thinks about booking a spot in the team while ousting several other contenders.

"Yes it is difficult but the player does not think so (to book a spot in the team). We try to enjoy our time. And then if you continue playing well for your team, you don't think that it is difficult. I never thought that I want to become the bowler of the team or want to see myself here after a year. Try to stay in the rhythm- it benefits the better player and the team as well."

The 23-year-old also stated that the weather is not in hands of the players and they have to give their best whenever there is a chance.

"The weather is not in our hands, Weather is something we cannot control. So it is important that we give our best whenever we get a chance. If there is a break in the game due to rain, we have to always be mentally and physically prepared for the match to start anytime. It is our endeavour that the process is followed properly and there is no shortage of preparation. And the plans that are made should be executed in the match."

