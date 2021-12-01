IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Will take a call closer to game, says Mhambrey on Saha’s availability

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/ALTAF QADRI India's Wriddhiman Saha plays a shot during the day four of their first test cricket match with New Zealand in Kanpur.

Highlights KS Bharat, who could make his debut on Friday, kept the wickets in Saha's absence in 1st Test.

Saha scored a fighting 61 not out on day four of the 1st Test.

Mhambrey heaped praise on Saha for his effort in the Kanpur Test.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday said the team management would take a call on Wriddhiman Saha’s availability closer to the second Test match, which begins here on Friday.

“The physios are in touch constantly with the head coach Rahul (Dravid) and obviously Virat (Kohli) now and as we get closer to the game, we will take a call and see what condition he is in,” Mhambrey said at the virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Stiffness in the neck did not allow India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to take the field on day five of the first Test against New Zealand here on Monday. KS Bharat, who could make his debut on Friday, kept the wickets in his absence.

Bharat has a triple hundred as an opener and his inclusion would mean that both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would remain in the playing eleven. Mhambrey heaped praise on Saha for his effort in the Kanpur Test.

“But obviously with whatever he (Saha) has been through, I think (it was a) fabulous effort in the last Test match to bat in that. It was painful, we realise that but he put his hand up and (said) the team wanted it and he delivered it for the team, really happy to see that,” added Mhambrey.