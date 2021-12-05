IND vs NZ: Openers Gill and Agarwal not taking field due to on-field injuries on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/RAFIQ MAQBOOL India's Mayank Agarwal (right) is attended by team physiotherapist Nitin Patel during the Day three of the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday.

India openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill didn't take the field during the New Zealand second innings due to on-field injuries sustained on the second and third day of the second Test.

"Mayank Agarwal got hit on his right forearm while batting in the second innings. He has been advised not to take the field as a precautionary measure. Shubman Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding yesterday. He will not be taking the field today," the BCCI media team stated on Sunday.

Agarwal has been one of the heroes of this Test with scores of 150 and 62 while Gill has scored 44 and 47. In their places, Suryakumar Yadav and Srikar Bharat were on the field as substitutes.