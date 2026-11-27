India and New Zealand take on each other in the second Test of the ongoing series. The teams meet at Hagley oval in Christchurch for the clash, and both teams will be looking to get off to a good start to the clash. It is interesting to note that the first Test of the series ended in a draw after an early handshake between the two sides, and with the series on the line, both India and New Zealand will look to get a result out of the game, and it could be interesting to see how the two teams fare.

Speaking of the first Test, the clash saw New Zealand come in to bat first and post a total of 368 runs in the first innings of the game, thanks to centuries by Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls. India followed it up with an exceptional performance with the bat as well, declaring on a score of 720, and with a lead of 352. New Zealand came out to bat, and batted until the end of day 5 as the clash ended in a draw as the two teams shook hands with almost an hour left to play.