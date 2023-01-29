IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal leaves behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar to top this list, know details

Sunday, January 29, 2023
     
Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: January 29, 2023 20:09 IST
Chahal in action
Image Source : PTI Chahal in action

The Indian cricket team is facing New Zealand in the second match of the three-match T20 series on Sunday. Yuzvendra Chahal who was included in the playing XI in place of Umran Malik in the game, left behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the highest-wicket taker for T20Is.

In the match Yuzi bowled Kiwi opener Finn Allen and sent him back to the hut to top the list of players with most wickets in India with 91 wickets.

Here's list of top wicket-takers for India in T20Is

  • Yuzvendra Chahal - 91 wickets
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90 wickets
  • Ravichandran Ashwin -72 wickets
  • Jasprit Bumrah - 70 wickets
  • Hardik Pandya - 64 wickets

Earlier in the match, New Zealand won toss and opted to bat first.

India Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

