IND vs NZ: With must win game coming, will Hardik Pandya make changes in 2nd T20I? Here's India's Probable XI

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India's Probable XI for 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ: The Indian Cricket Team is currently facing the New Zealand side in a three-match T20I series at home. Hardik Pandya's India lost the first outing in Ranchi by 21 runs as Men in Blue were outclassed on a turning pitch of JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Meanwhile, with the series on the line, Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid might need to recheck their strategies and look if any changes are required at the Lucknow Stadium, which is expected to see a decent score.

India's top order

India's top order was outclassed easily by some smart bowling from spinners. Gill and Kishan were outdone by spinners, while Tripathi fell to pacer Duffy. Gill has played only 4 T20Is and has taken the ODI format by storm. Meanwhile, Kishan has not been consistent since his ODI double hundred. Tripathi has just played a handful of matches and is yet to create a big impact. However, with Gill and Kishan showing their class in a few recent outings and the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium expected to witness runs, the two shall make it to the Playing XI along with Tripathi.

India's middle order

The middle order hugely revolves around the No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has fired on most occasions. Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda make the top 6 as Washington Sundar and Shivam Mavi are handy with the bat at the lower middle order. Only Yadav and Sundar made notable performances and they are all likely to keep their places. Hooda's bat has remained quiet for quite some time but the team might not hand Jitesh Sharma a debut cap in his place of him. Pandya is an automatic pick as he leads the team.

India's bowling

The venue is expected to see a decent score but there is some slowness on the surface too. So, slow bowlers might be more clinical at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. However, India has three spinners, two of whom are all-rounders (Sundar and Hooda). Kuldeep Yadav is expected to make his place, given his matchup with New Zealand's left-handed batters. Even though Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik did not had a great outing on Friday, Pandya might not drop them in the next contest. The bowling department can again see Mavi, Umran, Kuldeep and Arshdeep in the second T20I.

India's Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Latest Cricket News