IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Weather Report - What role will weather play in India vs New Zealand match?

Team India will face New Zealand again in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The game will be played at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. After winning the first game by 21 runs, the kiwis will want to clich series by winning the second T20I. On the other hand, the men in blue will aim to level the series.

Both teams are set to play the third and final match on the 1st of February. In the first opening game, skipper Hardik Pandya had won toss and had opted to bowl first expecting the dew to impact the playing conditions. However, the prediction didn't go in India's favour as they suffered loss.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast of the second match -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very less possibility of rain to interrupt the match and a cover cloud cover of less than 7% is expected in the second T20I.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be ideally humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 54% to 71% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 20 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 16 degrees celsius towards the end. A cloud cover between 2% to 7% is expected throughout the match.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt batting considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rippon, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Henry Shipley and Ben Lister.

