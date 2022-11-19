IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I - Pitch Report

After the 1st T20I got washed out, India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series on November 20, Sunday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Bay Oval.

Pitch Report - IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I

The average 1st innings total at this venue is 165. It drops down to 145 in the 2nd innings. The deck at Bay Oval is generally great for batting, and you get proper value for the shots you play. Come the 2nd T20I, that shall continue to be the case.

The pitch can sometimes get slower as the game progresses, but all in all, it is good for batting, and the bowlers need to depend on a lot of variations to stop the run flow.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 12 matches played at this venue, 9 have been won by the team batting first, and the team chasing has won only a solitary contest. The ground is immensely favourable for the team batting first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bat first.

Bay Oval - The Numbers Game

Basic Stats

Total matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 165

Average 2nd Inns scores: 145

Score Stats

The highest total recorded: 243/5 by NZ vs WI

The lowest total recorded: 124/10 by WI vs NZ

The highest score chased: 117/1 by NZW vs RSAW

The lowest score defended: 163/3 by IND vs NZ

Full Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

