  5. IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Lucknow: Pitch report to records, here's everything about the venue

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: The average 1st innings score is 157, which drops down to 129 in the 2nd innings.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: January 28, 2023 9:44 IST
IND vs NZ - Pitch Report & Records
With the series on the line, the Men in Blue will take on the Kiwis in 2nd game of the 3-match T20I series. New Zealand defeated India by 21 runs in the first game, and Hardik Pandya's men would want to come hard at the Black Caps. 

Before the game begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the game - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Lucknow is one of the most balanced surfaces in India. The average 1st innings score is 157, which drops down to 129 in the 2nd innings. The set batters can go big, but there is also help for slow bowlers. 

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 8 matches played at this venue, five have been won by the team batting first. The numbers aren't skewed much in that regard, so whoever wins the toss might not necessarily go on to win the match. But with dew around, the teams would want to bowl first. 

Basic Stats

  • Total matches: 8
  • Matches won batting first: 5
  • Matches won bowling first: 3

Average Stats

  • Average 1st Inns scores:157
  • Average 2nd Inns scores: 129

Score Stats

  • Highest total recorded: 199/2 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL
  • Highest score chased: 159/4 (20 Ov) by RSAW vs INDW
  • Lowest score defended: 156/8 (20 Ov) by AFG vs WI

New Zealand Squad

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

India Squad

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

