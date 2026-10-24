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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE score: India strike early, NZ off to shaky start

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

India and New Zealand met in the second T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides, meeting at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, India opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and hoped for a good showing in the first innings.

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India cricket Image Source : Getty

India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in the second of five T20Is. The two teams meet at Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the clash, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash. It is worth noting that the Indian team came out on top in the first T20I of the series, registering a brilliant victory in the clash, chasing down the target of 226 runs as the likes of Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, and Naman Dhir put forth an excellent performance with the bat to chase down the target. 

With Ishan Kishan ruled out of the second T20I of the series, there are chances that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get the nod for India and the youngster will also hope to put in his best performance in the clash as India takes on New Zealand in hopes of extending their lead in the series.

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

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  • 12:42 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    2 overs done!

    After 2 overs, New Zealand has lost one wicket so far, and are on a score of 11 runs. Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen are on the crease.

  • 12:38 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India strike early!

    Arshdeep Singh has taken a wicket in his first over! Tim Seifer departs on a score of seven runs as New Zealand lose their first on a score of 9! India off to a flyer here.

  • 12:31 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Live action begins!

    Tim Seifert adn Finn Allen are out in the middle for New Zealand here as the first innings begins in Christchurch. India will hope to take some early wickets here.

  • 12:27 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Time for the national anthems

    The two teams are out in the middle as it is time for the national anthems! We expect live action begin very soon here.

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Mitchell Santner say at the toss?

    We know we are a good team; even though we were a bit off the ball, we still fought hard and had a great match. Yesterday was just a refresh day. Duffy is in for Milne, that's the only change - just a bit of rotation for the seamers with a lot of Test cricket coming up.

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

    India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

    We're going to bowl first. Dew is one of the reasons. It's been good, some time to recover and catch up on sleep. Everyone is in good shape and space. It's important to maintain aggression, but we need to be proactive and ensure we don't need an extra fielder inside. Two changes: Ishan is injured, Vaibhav is in and he'll bat at 3. Prince is in place of Mayank - a tactical change.

  • 12:01 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India win the toss!

    The Indian team has won the toss here in Christchurch and the Men in Blue have opted to bowl first in the clash once more!

  • 11:46 AM (IST)Oct 24, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand. The two sides meet at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, and both sides will look to put in their best performance!

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