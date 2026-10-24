IND vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE score: India strike early, NZ off to shaky start

India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in the second of five T20Is. The two teams meet at Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the clash, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash. It is worth noting that the Indian team came out on top in the first T20I of the series, registering a brilliant victory in the clash, chasing down the target of 226 runs as the likes of Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, and Naman Dhir put forth an excellent performance with the bat to chase down the target.

With Ishan Kishan ruled out of the second T20I of the series, there are chances that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get the nod for India and the youngster will also hope to put in his best performance in the clash as India takes on New Zealand in hopes of extending their lead in the series.

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy