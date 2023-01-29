Sunday, January 29, 2023
     
IND vs NZ 2nd Live Score: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2023 18:39 IST
IND vs NZ
IND vs NZ

IND vs NZ 2nd Live Score: India aim to level series

  • Jan 29, 2023 6:39 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Mitchell Santner

    We are gonna have a bat. The stats say that it's challenging to chase here. We'll try to get some runs on the board and see what it does. We had a tough one-day series, it was nice to bounce back with a win. Different guys stepping up at different times is always nice. It's never easy to beat India at home. That partnership between Surya and Hardik put them right back in the game. The key is to take wickets through the middle, that's the best way to slow them down. You got to take that (bigger ground dimensions) into account. Same team.

  • Jan 29, 2023 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Hardik Pandya

    We were also thinking about batting first. It can't difficult than this in a bilateral series, looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and we'll learn from them. It might turn. Umran misses out, Yuzi comes in.

  • Jan 29, 2023 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    New Zealand Playing XI

    Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

  • Jan 29, 2023 6:37 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    India Playing XI

    Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

  • Jan 29, 2023 6:37 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Chahal instead of Umran

    Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced Umran Malik from the previous Playing XI in the 2nd T20I.

  • Jan 29, 2023 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    The kiwis win toss

    New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first.

  • Jan 29, 2023 6:29 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Full Squads

    New Zealand Squad

    Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

    India Squad

    Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

  • Jan 29, 2023 6:28 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Live Streaming Details

    • Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on TV?

    Live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network.

    • Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I online?

    Live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

indiatvnews.com

