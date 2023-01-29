IND vs NZ 2nd Live Score: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat

We are gonna have a bat. The stats say that it's challenging to chase here. We'll try to get some runs on the board and see what it does. We had a tough one-day series, it was nice to bounce back with a win. Different guys stepping up at different times is always nice. It's never easy to beat India at home. That partnership between Surya and Hardik put them right back in the game. The key is to take wickets through the middle, that's the best way to slow them down. You got to take that (bigger ground dimensions) into account. Same team.
We were also thinking about batting first. It can't difficult than this in a bilateral series, looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and we'll learn from them. It might turn. Umran misses out, Yuzi comes in.
Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced Umran Malik from the previous Playing XI in the 2nd T20I.
New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first.
New Zealand Squad
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister
India Squad
Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw
