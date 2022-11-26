Saturday, November 26, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in India?

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in India?

Here are all the live streaming details of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand set to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2022 20:31 IST
NZ won the 1st ODI by 7 wickets.
Image Source : GETTY NZ won the 1st ODI by 7 wickets.

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Seddon Park in India?

India and New Zealand are all set to go head-to-head in the 2nd of the 3-match ODI series at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The Men in Blue fell to a 7-wicket loss vs the Kiwis in the 1st ODI and would want to make a strong comeback. Before all the action begins, here are the live streaming details of the match.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand take place?

The 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand will be held on Sunday, November 27.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand take place?

The 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand will take place at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand start?

The 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand will start at 7:00 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand in India?

Live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on Prime Video.

Related Stories
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Weather and Pitch Report- Here's everything to know about Eden Park, Auckland

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Weather and Pitch Report- Here's everything to know about Eden Park, Auckland

Shikhar Dhawan reflects on loss vs New Zealand in 1st ODI; says bowlers failed to execute plans

Shikhar Dhawan reflects on loss vs New Zealand in 1st ODI; says bowlers failed to execute plans

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything about Seddon Park, Hamilton

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything about Seddon Park, Hamilton

How to watch the live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand in India?

Live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the DD Sports Network Channel 1.0 in India.

Also Read: History for Jammu and Kashmir; beat Kerala to book first-ever knockout in Vijay Hazare Trophy

IND vs NZ Squads:

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

  

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News