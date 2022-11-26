IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY NZ won the 1st ODI by 7 wickets.

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Seddon Park in India?

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand take place?

The 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand will be held on Sunday, November 27.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand take place?

The 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand will take place at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand start?

The 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand will start at 7:00 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand in India?

Live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on Prime Video.

How to watch the live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand in India?

Live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the DD Sports Network Channel 1.0 in India.

IND vs NZ Squads:

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

