IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything about Seddon Park, Hamilton

India and New Zealand are all set to face off in the 2nd of the 3-match ODI series at Seddon Park on Saturday.

The first match saw the Kiwis make short work of India's total of 303, chasing it down with three overs to spare. Come the 2nd T20I, the Indian batters would want to score those extra 15-20 runs.

Before all the action starts, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the 2nd T20I.

Pitch Report - IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI

The average first innings score at this venue is 239, and in the 2nd innings, it drops down to 210. The ground generally offers a well-grassed pitch. The grass present isn't lively and that makes it a batting paradise.

The ball comes onto the bat nice and quick. The bowlers generally tend to use a lot of variations in order to trouble the batters on this otherwise road of a deck.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 46 ODIs played at this venue, 26 have been won by the team's chasing. The difference isn't huge, but comparatively the ground favours the team chasing, as is the case with most venues in New Zealand.

Seddon Park - The Numbers Game

Basic Stats

Total matches: 46 Matches won batting first: 18 Matches won bowling first: 26

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 239 Average 2nd Inns scores: 210

Score Stats

The highest total recorded: 363/4 by WI vs NZ

The lowest total recorded: 92/10 by IND vs NZ

The highest score chased: 350/9 by NZ vs AUS

The lowest score defended: 182/9 by NZ vs SL

Full Squads

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

India

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

