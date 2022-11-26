Saturday, November 26, 2022
     
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything about Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report of India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: The ball comes onto the bat nice and quick. The bowlers generally tend to use a lot of variations in order to trouble the batters on this otherwise road of a deck.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2022 16:29 IST
Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan pose with the ODI trophy.
Image Source : PTI Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan pose with the ODI trophy.

India and New Zealand are all set to face off in the 2nd of the 3-match ODI series at Seddon Park on Saturday. 

The first match saw the Kiwis make short work of India's total of 303, chasing it down with three overs to spare. Come the 2nd T20I, the Indian batters would want to score those extra 15-20 runs. 

Before all the action starts, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the 2nd T20I. 

Pitch Report - IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI

The average first innings score at this venue is 239, and in the 2nd innings, it drops down to 210. The ground generally offers a well-grassed pitch. The grass present isn't lively and that makes it a batting paradise. 

The ball comes onto the bat nice and quick. The bowlers generally tend to use a lot of variations in order to trouble the batters on this otherwise road of a deck.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 46 ODIs played at this venue, 26 have been won by the team's chasing. The difference isn't huge, but comparatively the ground favours the team chasing, as is the case with most venues in New Zealand. 

Seddon Park - The Numbers Game

Basic Stats

  1. Total matches: 46
  2. Matches won batting first: 18
  3. Matches won bowling first: 26

Average Stats

  1. Average 1st Inns scores: 239
  2. Average 2nd Inns scores: 210

Score Stats

  • The highest total recorded: 363/4 by WI vs NZ
  • The lowest total recorded: 92/10 by IND vs NZ
  • The highest score chased: 350/9 by NZ vs AUS
  • The lowest score defended: 182/9 by NZ vs SL

Full Squads

New Zealand

IND A vs NZ A, 1st ODI: Samson, Patidar guide India to 7-wicket victory

NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I | Suryakumar Yadav's nuclear innings annihilate Kiwis; IND win by 65 runs

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Weather and Pitch Report- Here's everything to know about Eden Park, Auckland

Shikhar Dhawan reflects on loss vs New Zealand in 1st ODI; says bowlers failed to execute plans

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

India

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

 

