IND vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE score: Will Young, Tim Seifert open batting for New Zealand

Wellington:

India produced a dominating bowling show in the opening of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand. Later, Virat Kohli capped off a five-wicket win with another classy half-century at Eden Park in Auckland. India will hope to keep up with the momentum in the second ODI, scheduled to take place in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. Meanwhile, rain is expected to affect the clash.

The biggest positive from the opening game was India’s pace attack. In the T20I series, the Shreyas-led side suffered in the bowling department, but in the first ODI, the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar dominated the proceedings. Arshdeep claimed a four-wicket haul, while Kamboj conceded only two wickets for 22 runs in his 10 overs. Courtesy of his phenomenal discipline with the ball, Kamboj was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Gurnoor meanwhile picked three as New Zealand were bundled for 185 runs in the first innings. That is one area that the hosts will aim to improve significantly. Tim Seifert showed some promise in the middle, but none of the batters should live up to the potential. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips will certainly be key for the side in the second ODI.

For the visitors, cracks in the middle order remain a primary talking point for the team management. The quick collapse from 114/1 to 136/5 exposed vulnerabilities against extra bounce and short-pitched deliveries, a dynamic Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps will look to exploit heavily in the capital. Rohit Sharma will also be eager to make amends after falling for a duck in the opening match.

When it comes to the pitch, Wellington pitches traditionally offer early movement and bounce for pacers, coupled with strong overhead winds that demand precise shot selection from the batters. While India start as clear favorites given their current momentum, New Zealand's batting unit must adapt quickly to stem the flow and prevent going 2-0 down in the series.