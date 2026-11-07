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IND vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE score: Will Young, Tim Seifert open batting for New Zealand

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India will look to strengthen their series advantage against New Zealand in the second ODI in Wellington after a five-wicket victory in Auckland. The hosts will aim to bounce back, while rain threatens to disrupt Saturday's contest. Check live updates.

Shubman Gill and Mitchell Santner
Shubman Gill and Mitchell Santner Image Source : BCCI
Wellington:

India produced a dominating bowling show in the opening of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand. Later, Virat Kohli capped off a five-wicket win with another classy half-century at Eden Park in Auckland. India will hope to keep up with the momentum in the second ODI, scheduled to take place in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. Meanwhile, rain is expected to affect the clash. 

The biggest positive from the opening game was India’s pace attack. In the T20I series, the Shreyas-led side suffered in the bowling department, but in the first ODI, the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar dominated the proceedings. Arshdeep claimed a four-wicket haul, while Kamboj conceded only two wickets for 22 runs in his 10 overs. Courtesy of his phenomenal discipline with the ball, Kamboj was adjudged the Player of the Match. 

Gurnoor meanwhile picked three as New Zealand were bundled for 185 runs in the first innings. That is one area that the hosts will aim to improve significantly. Tim Seifert showed some promise in the middle, but none of the batters should live up to the potential. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips will certainly be key for the side in the second ODI. 

For the visitors, cracks in the middle order remain a primary talking point for the team management. The quick collapse from 114/1 to 136/5 exposed vulnerabilities against extra bounce and short-pitched deliveries, a dynamic Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps will look to exploit heavily in the capital. Rohit Sharma will also be eager to make amends after falling for a duck in the opening match.

When it comes to the pitch, Wellington pitches traditionally offer early movement and bounce for pacers, coupled with strong overhead winds that demand precise shot selection from the batters. While India start as clear favorites given their current momentum, New Zealand's batting unit must adapt quickly to stem the flow and prevent going 2-0 down in the series.

Live updates :IND vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE score

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  • 8:35 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Great start for India

    A very good over from Arshdeep Singh. He bowls a maiden over to kick-start the proceedings. The ball is moving well in the air. The Kiwi batters are expected to take some time in the middle. 

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action

    Tm Seifert and Will Young open for New Zealand. India captain Shubman Gill has handed the new ball to Arshdeep Singh. Let the action begin!

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rules to remember

    A maximum of two bowlers can bowl 10 overs each, while the remaining bowlers will be limited to 9 overs apiece. The first powerplay (PP1) will run from overs 1-10, the second (PP2) from overs 11-38, and the final powerplay (PP3) from overs 39-47.

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Update on number of overs

    We have lost six overs due to rain. It has now been confirmed that it will be a 47-over match. Hopefully, no more rain. 

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    New Zealand playing XI:

    Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India playing XI:

    Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    No changes for India

    India captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that the team hasn't made any changes from the first ODI against New Zealand. 

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss time

    India won the toss and elected to bowl first. "No surprises there with overcast conditions," says India captain Shubman Gill. 

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another small delay

    Another small delay in the proceedings. The toss is now scheduled to take place at 8:05 am. However, the match is expected to start at 8:30 am itself. Will we lose overs? Not clear yet. 

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Major update

    The toss will take place at 8 am IST, with the match set to start at 8:30 am IST. The umpires have confirmed the development after inspecting the ground. 

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another inspection to take place

    Well, the good news is that there's sunlight on the ground at the moment. The on-field umpires have now confirmed that there will be another inspection at 7:45 am IST. 

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Inspection took place

    An inspection was supposed to take place 15 minutes ago. However, there hasn't been any update on it. The rain has stopped at Hnry Stadium and we are closing in on the action, but it completely depends on the outfield at the moment. 

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Toss delayed

    The toss has been delayed, even though the rain has stopped. Groundsmen are clearing the excess water.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What's the probable XIs?

    India's probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi/ Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

    New Zealand's probable XI: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy/Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What's complete squad of both sides?

    India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav

    New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Nick Kelly, Matthew Fisher, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    India to face New Zealand in 2nd ODI

    India will look to strengthen their series advantage against New Zealand in the second ODI in Wellington after a five-wicket victory in Auckland.

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