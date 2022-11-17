IND vs NZ 2022: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan & Shreyas Iyer prepare for New Zealand challenge | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Team India trains

IND vs NZ 2022: The T20 World Cup fever is officially over. Sadly, India's World Cup campaign was bundled out before that. The focus, as of now solely remains on the bilateral series. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in the United States of America (USA) and West Indies and the Indian team has loads of work to do before that. By the end of 2023, India will play only 12 T20Is, and they with 3 T20Is against New Zealand this year.

Stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul have again been rested, and so has head coach Rahul Dravid. In this particular series, Hardik Pandya has been assigned the responsibility of leading the young team India and former India player VVS Laxman will don the coach's hat. New Zealand will be fielding a full-strength squad in the T20I series and this certainly is supposed to be a stern challenge for the Indian team.

The first match will be played at Wellington, which will be followed by the second T20I to be played in Mount Maunganui and the last one will be contested in Napier.

Ahead of the series opener, the Indian team took to the training nets where they toiled hard to fine-tune their skills. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a video which showcases the Indian team going full throttle in the nets.

Watch team India's net session:

Schedule of the T20I series:

November 18, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I (Sky Stadium, Wellington) November 20, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui) November 22, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I (McLean Park, Napier)

India squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

