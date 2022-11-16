IND vs NZ 2022: Hardik Pandya and co. regroup and start training | FIRST PICTURES OUT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kane Williamson & Hardik Pandya

IND vs NZ 2022: Yet another World Cup and yet another semi-final heartbreak, this has been a practice of the Indian cricket team for many years now. Since their 2013 Champions Trophy victory, the Indian team hasn't been able to deliver in the white ball format and they are now being perceived as one of the chokers of the ICC tournaments alongside the Proteas. In the recently concluded T20 World Cup too, India were enjoying a victorious run, but the ghosts of the knockouts haunted them as they took the field against England in the semi-finals.

The men in blue are now all set to take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand. The likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli have been extended breaks due to workload management and the men in blue will now be led by Hardik Pandya. Interestingly coach Rahul Dravid too has been rested and NCA chief VVS Laxman will don the coach's hat. The first T20I match will be played in Wellington. Before this important clash, the Indian team regrouped and kickstarted their training session. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has posted a picture that showcases the Indian team in a huddle.

Schedule of the T20I series:

November 18, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I (Sky Stadium, Wellington) November 20, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui) November 22, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I (McLean Park, Napier)

The T20I series will be followed by a three match ODI (One Day International) series. The ODI World Cup will be played next year and this will be India's first step towards the mega event that is scheduled to be contested on the Indian shores.

Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

