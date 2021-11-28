IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer becomes 1st Indian to score century and fifty in debut Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/ALTAF QADRI India's Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during the day four of their first test cricket match with New Zealand in Kanpur, India, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is having a dream debut against New Zealand in the first Test here at the Green Park, Kanpur. After scoring a century in the first innings of the Test, Iyer rescued India after top-order collapse in the second innings with a brilliant knock of 65 runs. The debutant was sent back in the pavilion by Kiwi pacer Tim Southee in the 60th over of the innings when he was batting on 65 in 125 balls with the help of eight boundaries and a six.

Most runs in debut Test for India

187 - Shikhar Dhawan v Aus, 2013

177 - Rohit Sharma v WI, 2013

170 - Shreyas Iyer v NZ, 2021

156 - Lala Amarnath v Eng, 1933

138 - Abbas Ali Baig v Eng, 1959

With this match-saving innings, Iyer broke many records, as he became the only Indian to score a century on debut match and followed it up with a fifty. He also became the third India batsman with the most runs in a debut Test match. Shikhar Dhawan is at the top of the list while Rohit Sharma is at second place.

50+ in both innings of Test debut by Indians

Dilawar Hussain v ENG, 1934

Sunil Gavaskar v WI, 1971

Shreyas Iyer v NZ, 2021

Iyer is also India's third batsman, who has scored fifty in both the innings of Test debut. Former India cricketer Dilawar Hussain and Sunil Gavaskar have the same milestone under their belt.

List of players with century and fifty-plus on Test debut

K Ranjitsinhji

G Gunn

H Collins

P Gibb

L Rowe

R Redmond

C Greenidge

Azhar Mahmood

L Vincent

S Styris

Yasir Hameed

A Strauss

A Cook

Umar Akmal

F Du Plessis

S IYER

Iyer is the 16th batsman overall to have scored a century and 50+ runs on the Test debut. The last batsman with this feat was Faf du Plessis against Australia in the year 2012.