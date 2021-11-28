IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer becomes 1st Indian to score century and fifty in debut Test

Highlights
- Shreyas Iyer scored 65 runs in the 2nd innings.
- Iyer had scored 105 runs in the first innings of the Kanpur Test.
- Iyer is also India's third batsman, who has scored fifty in both the innings of Test debut.
India batsman Shreyas Iyer is having a dream debut against New Zealand in the first Test here at the Green Park, Kanpur. After scoring a century in the first innings of the Test, Iyer rescued India after top-order collapse in the second innings with a brilliant knock of 65 runs. The debutant was sent back in the pavilion by Kiwi pacer Tim Southee in the 60th over of the innings when he was batting on 65 in 125 balls with the help of eight boundaries and a six.
Most runs in debut Test for India
187 - Shikhar Dhawan v Aus, 2013
177 - Rohit Sharma v WI, 2013
170 - Shreyas Iyer v NZ, 2021
156 - Lala Amarnath v Eng, 1933
138 - Abbas Ali Baig v Eng, 1959
With this match-saving innings, Iyer broke many records, as he became the only Indian to score a century on debut match and followed it up with a fifty. He also became the third India batsman with the most runs in a debut Test match. Shikhar Dhawan is at the top of the list while Rohit Sharma is at second place.
50+ in both innings of Test debut by Indians
Dilawar Hussain v ENG, 1934
Sunil Gavaskar v WI, 1971
Shreyas Iyer v NZ, 2021
Iyer is also India's third batsman, who has scored fifty in both the innings of Test debut. Former India cricketer Dilawar Hussain and Sunil Gavaskar have the same milestone under their belt.
List of players with century and fifty-plus on Test debut
K Ranjitsinhji
G Gunn
H Collins
P Gibb
L Rowe
R Redmond
C Greenidge
Azhar Mahmood
L Vincent
S Styris
Yasir Hameed
A Strauss
A Cook
Umar Akmal
F Du Plessis
S IYER
Iyer is the 16th batsman overall to have scored a century and 50+ runs on the Test debut. The last batsman with this feat was Faf du Plessis against Australia in the year 2012.