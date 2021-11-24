IND vs NZ 1st Test Toss Live Updates: Who will win toss?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the Indian cricket team in absence of Virat Kohli. (File Photo)

Highlights New Zealand defeated India in the final of the World Test Championship 2021.

In the last six encounter the head to head stat between India and New Zealand is 3-3.

India thrashed New Zealand in the T20 series 3-0.

A stern examination from the Indian spin attack, led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, will await New Zealand when the two teams face each other in the first of the two Tests at the Green Park Stadium here on Thursday. While New Zealand, the current holders of the World Test Championship, will be looking to start the second cycle on a winning note, India will be eager to turn the tables on an opposition that has a 3-2 lead in the last five Test meetings.

Head to head in Test - India vs New Zealand

Total Matches - 60

India won - 21

New Zealand won - 13

Draws - 26

Toss Head to head last 6 matches

ICC WTC final 2021 - New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 8 wickets India tour of New Zealand 2nd Test - New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 7 wickets India tour of New Zealand 1st Test - New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 10 wickets New Zealand tour of India 3rd Test - India, elected to bat first - India won by 321 runs New Zealand tour of India 2nd Test - India, elected to bat first - India won by 178 runs New Zealand tour of India 1st Test - India, elected to bat first - India won by 197 runs

Probable Playing XI

India

Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Md. Siraj

New Zealand

Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson

Test Squad

India

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner