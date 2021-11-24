IND vs NZ 1st Test Toss Live Updates: Who will win toss?

Highlights
- New Zealand defeated India in the final of the World Test Championship 2021.
- In the last six encounter the head to head stat between India and New Zealand is 3-3.
- India thrashed New Zealand in the T20 series 3-0.
A stern examination from the Indian spin attack, led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, will await New Zealand when the two teams face each other in the first of the two Tests at the Green Park Stadium here on Thursday. While New Zealand, the current holders of the World Test Championship, will be looking to start the second cycle on a winning note, India will be eager to turn the tables on an opposition that has a 3-2 lead in the last five Test meetings.
Head to head in Test - India vs New Zealand
Total Matches - 60
India won - 21
New Zealand won - 13
Draws - 26
Toss Head to head last 6 matches
- ICC WTC final 2021 - New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 8 wickets
- India tour of New Zealand 2nd Test - New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 7 wickets
- India tour of New Zealand 1st Test - New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 10 wickets
- New Zealand tour of India 3rd Test - India, elected to bat first - India won by 321 runs
- New Zealand tour of India 2nd Test - India, elected to bat first - India won by 178 runs
- New Zealand tour of India 1st Test - India, elected to bat first - India won by 197 runs
Probable Playing XI
India
Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Md. Siraj
New Zealand
Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson
Test Squad
India
Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner