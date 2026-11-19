India and New Zealand take on each other in the first Test of the ongoing series. The two sides meet at the Basin Reserve in Wellington for the clash, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the series. India will be led by Shubman Gill in the clash, whereas Tom Latham will be leading New Zealand in the clash. On the grassy pitch in Wellington, India will hope to bowl first and limit the Black Caps to a subpar total in the clash.

It is interesting to note that both sides will be coming into the game on the back of the Indian team winning the ODI series. The Men in Blue won the first two ODIs of the series with the third one being abandoned without a ball being bowled. Furthermore, New Zealand won the fourth ODI, but the Indian team came out on top in the final clash, clinching the series. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the first Test here.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Will Young