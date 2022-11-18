IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav likely to be rested, special spin duo all set to return as IND face NZ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India face New Zealand

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against New Zealand in a limited overs series, which begins with the first T20I on 18th November. The current Indian team features a young squad as the senior players are rested. According to sources, India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be rested as he did not bat in the practice session on Thursday. Meanwhile, the special spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are all set to return together.

The duo of Chahal and Yadav were seen in the practice session and also rolled up their sleeves to bowl in the nets. Playing the two offers variation in the bowling department. The Kiwi batting lineup features a blend of right and left-handers and having both these spinners in the team can help the Men in Blue trouble the batters in the middle phase.

The first T20I is being played at Sky Stadium, Wellington. The toss has been delayed due to rain. This will be the first assignment for both teams after a heartbreak in the T20 World Cup 2022. Both India and New Zealand were knocked out in the semifinals and their dreams to lift the World Cup washed away. India lost to England while New Zealand fell to Pakistan in the final four. Currently, Hardik Pandya is leading India in the absence of senior players.

India T20I squad:

Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand T20I squad:

Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodh

Latest Cricket News