IND vs NZ 1st T20I pitch report: How will surface at VCA Stadium in Nagpur play? The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will begin on January 21 in Nagpur. The hosts will miss the services of Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar in the series, while Michael Bracewell is doubtful for Kiwis. Check out the pitch report of VCA Stadium in Nagpur ahead of the clash.

Nagpur:

After a disappointing 2-1 ODI series defeat to New Zealand, India would eye for a comeback in the upcoming five-match T20I series, starting January 21 at the Vidharbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. With the T20 World Cup set to begin in less than 20 days' time, the series holds extreme importance to both teams, particularly India, who need to sort certain things out before the tournament starts rolling.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s form is the number one on that list. The veteran Mumbai batter has scored just 34 runs in his last four T20Is and his form in the past year has been extremely concerning. So much so, that there were questions raised about his future in the format. However, the team management backed him for the role, especially given how impactful he has been as a leader.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is of the series and in his absence, Ishan Kishan will be batting at number 3. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the southpaw to prove his mettle and put pressure on Sanju Samson, who is set to open alongside Abhishek Sharma. When it comes to the bowling department, it looks more or less sorted with Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh leading the respective spin and pace attack.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be full of confidence but they suffered a major blow as Michael Bracewell is doubtful for the first T20I. Focus will be on Daryl Mitchell, who single-handedly won the ODI series. The BlackCaps also have a stellar bowling unit that can put the pressure on the host.

VCA Stadium, Nagpur, Pitch Report

The surface at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur usually suits the batting unit. It’s flat in nature, which builds for a high-scoring game. Early on, the pacers might enjoy some bounce but as the match progresses, the batters are expected to dominate. Bowling first will be ideal and anything over 180 runs can be considered a good total.