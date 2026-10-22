IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE Score: Finn Allen, Tim Seifart open for New Zealand, India look for early wickets

Christchurch:

After a 2-2 draw against West Indies at home, India have travelled to New Zealand for a five-match T20I series, starting October 22 in Christchurch. The players barely had time to get adjusted to the conditions as there was hardly any time for a break before flying to New Zealand. Hence, recovery and jet lag could be a major factor on opening night. The game began on a positive note for India as the Men in Blue opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

Captain Shreyas Iyer will lead India into a series where early-season conditions could favour seam bowlers. Although the sides last met in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad in March, both teams face a different contest this time, with several changes to India's personnel.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested ahead of the Test series, while Hardik Pandya remains unavailable after his last international appearance in the World Cup final. Their absence leaves India with decisions to make over the balance of the playing XI. The focus will also be on the batting unit that has failed to live up to expectations in recent times. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were much better, but the inconsistency in the middle order could hurt the visitors.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy returns to the squad after recovering from injury, but his inclusion could depend on India's bowling combination. Naman Dhir, who impressed against West Indies, may face competition for a place if India select both Nitish Reddy and Shivam Dube as seam-bowling all-rounders.

With dew potentially influencing conditions, the toss could prove important in Christchurch.