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IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE Score: Finn Allen, Tim Seifart open for New Zealand, India look for early wickets

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India begin their five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Christchurch on October 22, aiming to overcome travel fatigue and the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Shreyas Iyer’s side will also look to address middle-order inconsistency. Check live updates.

India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand Image Source : BCCI
Christchurch:

After a 2-2 draw against West Indies at home, India have travelled to New Zealand for a five-match T20I series, starting October 22 in Christchurch. The players barely had time to get adjusted to the conditions as there was hardly any time for a break before flying to New Zealand. Hence, recovery and jet lag could be a major factor on opening night. The game began on a positive note for India as the Men in Blue opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

Captain Shreyas Iyer will lead India into a series where early-season conditions could favour seam bowlers. Although the sides last met in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad in March, both teams face a different contest this time, with several changes to India's personnel. 

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested ahead of the Test series, while Hardik Pandya remains unavailable after his last international appearance in the World Cup final. Their absence leaves India with decisions to make over the balance of the playing XI. The focus will also be on the batting unit that has failed to live up to expectations in recent times. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were much better, but the inconsistency in the middle order could hurt the visitors. 

Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy returns to the squad after recovering from injury, but his inclusion could depend on India's bowling combination. Naman Dhir, who impressed against West Indies, may face competition for a place if India select both Nitish Reddy and Shivam Dube as seam-bowling all-rounders.

With dew potentially influencing conditions, the toss could prove important in Christchurch.

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE score: India vs New Zealand Latest Match Updates, Scorecards, Playing XIs, Reactions

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  • 12:44 PM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    New Zealand settling in

    Two overs have passed and India are off to a good start. The score reads 12/0 after two overs, both Arshdeep and Bumrah off to a good start with the ball.

  • 12:39 PM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Good start for India

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar has propelled India to a good start here; the score reads 4-0 after the first over here.

  • 12:32 PM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the first over!

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes his brilliant return to international cricket, has the new ball in hand as live action begins here in Christchurch.

  • 12:26 PM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for national anthems

    Both teams have gathered for the national anthems. India to sing Jana Gana Mana first, before New Zealand sing their national anthems. Ahead of that, the New Zealand natives welcomed both teams with a performance. 

  • 12:18 PM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Pitch report!

    The surface of the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is one that is preferred by the bowlers; the surface is one that supports fast bowlers, with bounce-heavy tracks in play as well. Both teams' batters will need to stay patient in the early stages of the game and accelerate towards the back end of the innings. 

  • 12:10 PM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    New Zealand playing XI:

    Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

  • 12:08 PM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India Playing XI

    Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

  • 12:06 PM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Mitch Santner say after the toss?

    "We were going to bowl. Looks a fresh wicket. Guys are really excited for a big series. It's cool to play against India. The depth we've got is really good. (On Bevon Jacobs) He's shown what he can do, lot of power in the middle-order," Santner said. 

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Shreyas Iyer after the toss?

    "We'll bowl first. Quick turnaround, got to see how the wicket will play. Pretty well, a lot of them took time to get used to the conditions. Everyone is professional. A lot of positives, especially in the batting. Bowling-wise, it wasn't easy to bowl. Reddy and Mayank come in," Shreyas said after the toss. 

  • 12:02 PM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update

    India have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shreyas explained that the goal is to understand the conditions first before batting in the middle. 

  • 11:58 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Tough test for Shreyas

    Shreyas Iyer took over the T20I captaincy after the last edition of the IPL. However, it wasn't an ideal start for him as India lost back-to-back T20I series against Ireland and England. They managed to win against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, before drawing 2-2 with West Indies. Hence, there's still a lot to prove for Shreyas as captain. 

  • 11:56 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Sanju Samson say ahead of the match?

    "Travel was really nice. I think you get that luxury of being an Indian player. We are well taken care of. Everything was very nice. The more you play, the better. I think we are at the stage of our career where we love coming in, coming out and playing for the country more. So very much excited. I think coming to New Zealand is always very refreshing. Good people, good climate, good atmosphere to come and play a great brand of cricket. [On how he manages the pressure of being an Indian cricketer now compared to three, four or five years ago] Definitely, you need to find your own patterns. You need to find your own mental state. Everyone has their own mantras to actually be at their best mental state here. I think, it definitely took me a while, but I can say that I found out my own way to enjoy myself here. [On Stephen Fleming mentioning that he took up painting during the IPL] I think I was too bored to play under him, maybe that's why I took painting. That was going really well during the IPL, but now I have many things to consider while I'm here. So yes, enjoying my time," Samson said. 

  • 11:47 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Head-to-head battle

    India hold a commanding advantage over New Zealand in T20Is, leading 19-11 in overall meetings, 7-4 on New Zealand soil and 7-2 in encounters since 2023. 

  • 11:44 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The tour of New Zealand begins!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between New Zealand and India from Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both teams have reached the ground and are currently engaged in a light drill, with the toss set to take place in 15 mins time. 

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