IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya & MS Dhoni for Sholay 2? READ

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: India are done and dusted with the ODI (One Day International) series against the Kiwis and they outplayed them in every department. India won the series by a margin of 3-0 and left Latham's team stunned. The men in blue ticked every box and they have started their 2023 in style. It is now time to move to the T20Is which will be contested by a brand-new Indian outfit. Hardik Pandya will lead India's charge and will be bereft of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's services in the shortest format of the game.

India start this series in Ranchi against New Zealand which will be led by Mitchell Santner. The next edition of the T20 World Cup is way too far and will be contested in 2024. Ranchi, apart from the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi is famous for the legendary Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ranchi rose to fame after Dhoni started to play for India and accomplished heroic feats. Everybody knows that India's T20 skipper Hardik Pandya shares a great camaraderie with the former India skipper and respects him. Before the 1st T20I match, Hardik Pandya took out some and visited MS Dhoni. Hardik Pandya shared the images on his official Instagram handle with the caption 'Sholay 2 coming soon'.

Hardik Pandya's Instagram post

India's T20I schedule against New Zealand

January 27, 2023: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I (JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi)

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I (JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi) January 29, 2023: India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow) February 01, 2023: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

Team India's squad for T20Is against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

