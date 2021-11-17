IND vs NZ 1st T20: Wicket turned slow towards the end, says Suryakumar

Follow us on Image Source : PANKAJ NANGIA/GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav of India plays a shot during the T20 International Match between India and New Zealand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on November 17, 2021 in Jaipur, India.

India's star performer in a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I in Jaipur, Suryakumar Yadav said the Sawai Mannsingh wicket played a trick or two during their chase as it turned slow at the closing stages.

Riding high on Yadav's 40-ball 62, India were cruising to win at one stage at 144/2. However, Trent Boult (2/31) picking two wickets at the death -- including that of Yadav -- turned the win tricky for India.

It took a last-over four from Rishabh Pant (17* off 17) to seal the win for the hosts as Rohit Sharma tasted first win as full-time T20 captain of the team.



"The ball was coming on nicely with the dew coming in and later on it became really slow but in the end happy to be on the winning side," said Surya, who collected the man of the match award.

When asked what special preparation he has taken over the last few years to improve his game, the Mumbai batter said sweating it hard at the nets helped.

"I have not been doing anything different, just being myself whatever I have done since the last 3-4 years. I bat the same way in the nets and replicate the same in the middle," he said.

"I try and put a lot of pressure on myself in the nets, for example, if I get out I just try to come out of the nets and try and think what better I could have done and it really helps when I play in the middle."