IND vs NZ 1st T20: Rohit Sharma says Virat Kohli has big role to play in India's T20 team upon return

Attending his first press conference as Team India's T20 captain, along with newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma said his predecessor Virat Kohli has a big role to play in India's T20 setup once he returns to the team after the break.

Kohli stepped down as India's T20 captain -- also let go his Royal Challengers Bangalore captaincy -- back in September citing more focus on his batting and other formats as the reason. Since then, Kohli's future with the T20 setup seemed uncertain with the rise of young batters in Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav among others.

Sharma, however, put those speculations to rest saying he eagerly awaits Kohli's return as Team India geared up for first T20 against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday.

"As a player, Virat Kohli will have an important role in the team. He has done a lot for the team in this format and he is a player to leave a mark. The role of the player who bats at every position is different. The team will be stronger with Virat Kohli coming back," Rohit said on the eve of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 in Jaipur.

