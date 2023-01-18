IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Sublime Shubman Gill scores third ODI ton, continues his dream run

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill scores second consecutive ton

IND vs SL 1st ODI: India have discovered a new gem in Shubman Gill. The Punjab-based batter is enjoying a dream run currently and has emerged as one of the most dependable openers for the Indian cricket team. This is Gill's consecutive second hundred and with every game, he is proving his worth in the national side. India are taking on New Zealand in this three-match One Day International (ODI) series and Gill has started it off in a pretty dominant fashion.

This is Gill's third ODI hundred. His first came against Zimbabwe in 2022 and his second came,e against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI that was played on January 15, 2022. Shubman in the past has been pretty vocal about repaying Rohit Sharma's faith and he is doing exactly that at the very moment. In the 1st ODI that is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Gill kept going at a steady rate and ended up scoring 100 off 88 deliveries.

Fastest to 1000 ODI runs

Shubman Gill not only struck two consecutive centuries but has also become the fastest to reach 1000 ODI runs. Gill has achieved this feat in 19 ODI innings and has surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Till this point in time, Gill has an average of over 65 and has a career strike rate of 104.26. In his short career, Gill has also scored 6 half-centuries and is slowly pushing Shikhar Dhawan out of contention for the opener's slot.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Sham

