IND vs NZ, 1st ODI | Pitch report to records - Here's everything about Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

India and New Zealand are all set for a 3-match ODI series starting January 18. The first match is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you should know about the venue.
Pitch Report
The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a batting paradise. Bowlers get little to no help. You will get to see a lot of slower balls and other variations from the bowlers to counter batters on this otherwise road of a pitch.
The average 1st innings score in 6 ODIs at this venue is 270, which drops down to 250 in the 2nd innings.
Will Toss Matter?
Out of 6 ODIs played at this venue, three each have been won by the team batting first or chasing. But, with dew around, the captain winning the toss might want to chase and bowl first.
Basic Stats
- Total matches: 6
- Matches won batting first: 3
- Matches won bowling first: 3
Average Stats
- Average 1st Inns scores: 277
- Average 2nd Inns scores: 250
Score Stats
- Highest total recorded: 350/4 by AUS vs IND
- Lowest total recorded: 174/10 by ENG vs IND
- Highest score chased:252/5 by RSA vs IND
- Lowest score defended: 290/7 by AUS vs IND
Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik
New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi
The Schedule
- 1st ODI - 18 January at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
- 2nd ODI - 21 January at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
- 3rd ODI - 24 January at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
