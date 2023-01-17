IND vs NZ, 1st ODI | Pitch report to records - Here's everything about Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Pitch Report

India and New Zealand are all set for a 3-match ODI series starting January 18. The first match is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you should know about the venue.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a batting paradise. Bowlers get little to no help. You will get to see a lot of slower balls and other variations from the bowlers to counter batters on this otherwise road of a pitch.

The average 1st innings score in 6 ODIs at this venue is 270, which drops down to 250 in the 2nd innings.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 6 ODIs played at this venue, three each have been won by the team batting first or chasing. But, with dew around, the captain winning the toss might want to chase and bowl first.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 277

Average 2nd Inns scores: 250

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 350/4 by AUS vs IND

Lowest total recorded: 174/10 by ENG vs IND

Highest score chased:252/5 by RSA vs IND

Lowest score defended: 290/7 by AUS vs IND

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi

The Schedule

1st ODI - 18 January at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd ODI - 21 January at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

3rd ODI - 24 January at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Also Read

Latest Cricket News