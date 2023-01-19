Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
  IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Michael Bracewell's heroic innings sees him go level with MS Dhoni for THIS record I READ

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: New Zealand's Michael Bracewell has eqaulled former India captain MS Dhoni's record after his heroic ton against India on Wednesday in Hyderabad

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2023 7:36 IST
IND vs NZ 1st ODI
New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell joined a special group of players with his stunning 140-run knock against India on Wednesday (January 18). While New Zealand were short of the target by 12 runs, Bracewell still did enough to equal former India captain MS Dhoni’s record and join an elite group of players.

What is the record?

Walking in at No.7, Bracewell faced what-seemed an impossible task before him with his team needing 240 runs to win in just over 25 overs and with only five wickets remaining. Unflustered, the Kiwi all-rounder warmed up with two boundaries in an over off Mohammad Shami and never turned back from there.

He soon lost Tom Latham at the other end, but Bracewell was content being the one-man army in this Kiwis line-up, going hammer and tongs at the Indian bowlers with some incredible shots.

The innings almost overshadowed the work of Shubman Gill earlier in the day, who belted a double hundred in India's 349/8.

He brought up his second ODI ton off just 57 balls, the third-fastest hundred by a New Zealand batter in men's ODIs. Bracewell also equalled a rare record by MS Dhoni with the ton, equalling the former Indian captain's record of being the only batter to score more than one hundred from No.7 or lower in ODIs.

ALSO READ I Shubman Gill reveals strategy behind his brilliant knock of double century against New Zealand

Bracewell falls at final hurdle

Bracewell put New Zealand within touching distance of a win alongside a spirited companion in Mitchell Santner. The duo recorded the third-highest seventh-wicket stand in men's ODIs - a spectacular 162-run stand - to keep New Zealand in the hunt.

When Santner and Henry Shipley were dismissed in the 46th over, the visitors still needed 56 runs off four overs. Bracewell brought that down to 20 runs needed off one over, and started the final over with a six, but couldn't quite finish it off.

His 140 off just 78 balls is the joint-third-highest score by a batter from No.7 or lower in ODIs. Only Luke Ronchi and Marcus Stoinis have made higher scores from No.7 or lower in men's ODIs.

It meant that Bracewell and Gill combined for 348 of the match's 686 runs.

 

