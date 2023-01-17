IND vs NZ, 1st ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online?

After dismantling Sri Lanka in a 3-match ODI series, the Men in Blue are set to face off against their ICC nightmares, New Zealand. The two teams will face off against each other in three-match series starting January 18.
Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.
When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place?
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be held on the 18th of January, Wednesday.
Where will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place?
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI start?
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 2:00 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 PM (IST).
Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on TV?
Live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network.
Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI online?
Live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik
New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi
The Schedule
- 1st ODI - 18 January at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
- 2nd ODI - 21 January at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
- 3rd ODI - 24 January at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
