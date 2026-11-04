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IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE score: New Zealand four down, India look to maintain control

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The Indian team takes on New Zealand in the first ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides, the teams meet at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash, and the game began on a positive note for India performed brilliantly with the ball, taking early wickets in the clash.

Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh Image Source : AP

India and New Zealand take on each other in the first ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The team meet at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the first game of the series. The ODI series marks the return of veteran duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The side will be coming into the series on the back of a win in the T20I series where the Indian team won 3-2 and the side will look to put in another good showing. 

The Men in Blue won the first three T20Is of the recently concluded series against New Zealand, but succumbed to a loss in the last two games of the series, but the two wins for the Black Caps proved to be in vain as India had already clinched the series. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the ODI leg of the series, as they would look to get off to a good start.

New Zealand Squad: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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  • 9:12 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    NZ in trouble!

    Tom Latham departs on a score of three runs! Tom Latham walks back as New Zealand find themselves in big trouble! The score reads 84-4.

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    3 down!

    Grunoor Brar strikes as TIm Seifert departs! Looked good on the pitch but hits the ball straight in the air, into the hands on Ruturaj Gaikwad. New Zealand now 73-3.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Seifert looking set

    Tim eifert is looking more and more comfortable on the crease, looking to play more aggressively as time goes on. New Zealand's score reads 63-2 after 12.5 overs

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Powerplay ends

    10 overs have passed and the powerplay comes to an end. New Zealand are on a score of 45-2 now. The Indian team has done a good job with the ball so far.

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Two down!

    Arshdeep Singh strikes once more! Naman Dhir takes the catch this time, as Nicholls departs on a score of nine runs! New Zealand lose their second wicket on a score of 40 runs.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    6 overs done!

    6 overs have completed here, and New Zealand's score reads 30-1. Nicholls is looking to get off the mark here. The Black Caps looking to stay patient for now.

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    First blood!

    Arshdeep Singh has struck in his third over! Will Young departs on a score of nine runs here, hits the ball straight in the air, hands it to Shreyas Iyer. New Zealand are now 22-1.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Good start for India

    Auqib Nabi and Arshdeep Singh opened the bowling for India, a good start for the side in the conditions here. After 2 overs, New Zealand's score reads 9-0.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Live action begins!

    The Kiwi openers, Will Young and Tim Seifert, are out in the middle; Arshdeep Singh is bowling the first over for the Indian team here, as live action begins in Auckland!

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Shubman Gill say at the toss?

    "We're going to bowl first. A little bit of overcast, if there's any reduction in the overs, it's always good to have a target on the board. [On India's preparations for the ODI series] Pretty good, I would say. Lot of good practice sessions and everyone is very excited and prepared for the series," Gill said.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

    India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India win the toss!

    The Indian team has won the toss in Auckland and skipper Shubman Gill has opted to bowl first in Auckland. The Indian team will look to limit NZ to a subpar total here.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss update!

    Toss is right around the corner, after a short delay due to rain, the toss is now slated to be held at 7:20 AM!

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rain in Auckland!

    The pitch is covered as rain beckons in Auckland. It does seem like a passing shower only and should not cause a major delay in the proceedings. 

  • 6:37 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rohit-Virat return!

    The first ODI sees the emphatic return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the fray. Fans would be ecstactic to see the two in action for the Indian team once more!

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand! The two sides meet at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash, and both sides would be looking to put in a good showing in the first ODI here!

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