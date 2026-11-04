IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE score: New Zealand four down, India look to maintain control

India and New Zealand take on each other in the first ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The team meet at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the first game of the series. The ODI series marks the return of veteran duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The side will be coming into the series on the back of a win in the T20I series where the Indian team won 3-2 and the side will look to put in another good showing.

The Men in Blue won the first three T20Is of the recently concluded series against New Zealand, but succumbed to a loss in the last two games of the series, but the two wins for the Black Caps proved to be in vain as India had already clinched the series. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the ODI leg of the series, as they would look to get off to a good start.

New Zealand Squad: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan