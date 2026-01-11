IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India opt to field first in Vadodara, Shreyas Iyer makes much-awaited return India took on New Zealand in the first of three ODIs of the ongoing series. The clash began with the Men in Blue winning the toss and opting to bowl first in the game. One of the most notable inclusions in the playing XI is that of star batter Shreyas Iyer.

Vadodara:

The first ODI of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand saw the two sides lock horns at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The teams locked horns on January 11, and the series kicked off on a positive note for the Men in Blue as they won the toss and opted to field first in the game.

It is worth noting that the Indian team takes the field with six bowlers in their playing XI. Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav are the spinners, whereas Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna are the pacers in the side for the first ODI.

Furthermore, the clash also marks the return of star batter Shreyas Iyer. The batter injured himself during the Australia tour and was ruled out for several weeks. He did compete in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after his recovery and will hope for a good showing on his international comeback as well.

India aim for good start to the series

The ODI series between India and New Zealand could prove to be good practice for both sides, considering the ODI World Cup 2027 is on the horizon. Both teams will be aiming to produce good results as they look to better prepare themselves for the marquee tournament.

With the first ODI being held in Vadodara, the second and third ODIs of the series are slated to be held in Rajkot and Indore on January 14 and 18.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: