Follow us on Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs NZ 1st ODI: In-form Virat Kohli set to break another record; could surpass Tendulkar, Sehwag

India’s in-form batter Virat Kohli has been enjoying a sensational piece of form after grabbing hold of two tons in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka. While the dust is yet to settle, he will have his eyes casted on yet another record as he chases both Virender Sehwag and Rickey Ponting while Sachin Tendulkar’s record is also on his radar.

What is the record?

The 34-year-old Virat has amassed five ODI hundreds against New Zealand in his entire ODI career and will look to add to his tally with the ODI series against the Blackcaps starting on Wednesday (January 18). In 26 ODI matches against New Zealand Virat has shown his class in the past and will look to bank on his impressive run.

Currently, only Virender Sehwag and Rickey Ponting have scored more ODI hundreds against New Zealand with six. However, if Virat goes on to score two more hundreds against New Zealand in the series, he will go past both Poting and Sehwag. This will also mean that he will register more ODI hundreds than Sachin Tendulkar against the Kiwis who also has five hundreds to his name in the format.

Most Hundreds Vs NZ In ODIs

Virender Sehwag (India) - 6 hundreds in 23 matches Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 6 in 51 matches Sanathan Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 5 hundreds in 47 matches Virat Kohli (India) - 5 in 26 matches Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 5 in 42 matches

On the flip side, Virat will also eye Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of most ODI hundreds and will look to level with the master. However, the record will remain at an arm’s length in the New Zealand series with him unlikely to score three hundreds in three matches. Currently, the former India captain has 46 tons to his name in the format and needs three more to equal Tendulkar.

ALSO READ I IPL 2023 | Former Indian player and national selector appointed in coaching staff of Punjab Kings

Already surpassed Ponting in December in another tally

In December, Virat scored 113 against Sri Lanka in the ODI format which saw him surpass Ricky Ponting for most international hundreds. Virat surpassed his tally of 71 ODI hundreds in the series making his ambitions clear for 2023.

Latest Cricket News