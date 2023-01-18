IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Double hundred for Shubman Gill, youngster goes past Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's record

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill after his double hundred

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Scintillating, absolutely scintillating, the Shubman Gill show has blown everybody apart, especially the Kiwi team. It was all meant to be with Gill keeping his cool at one end of the wicket. The likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma kept on perishing at one end, but it was youngster Gill who kept his cool and kept on striking the Kiwi bowlers. With this Gill has become the youngest player to score a double century for the Indian cricket team.

Record breaking feat

The youngster not only registered a stunning 200 but also broke many records along the way. Shubman Gill went past the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Interestingly all three players have 183 as their highest individual score in ODIs. Gill went past all these stalwarts with this innings and he certainly is here to stay. The Indian cricket team will fancy their chances in the upcoming ODI World Cup with both Shubman and Virat finding form at the right team.

Shubman Gill scored at an astonishing strike rate of 140 while the other batters combined couldn't even hit at 85. It certainly was a one-man show all along. The Kiwis couldn't restrain the young batter and he kept on milking runs for fun. The Punjab-based batter scored 208 off 149 deliveries. In the process, Gill hit 19 boundaries and 9 sixes. This was Gill's second consecutive ton and he doubled it up by scoring a blistering 200. Shubman Gill powered India to a 349 and the Kiwis now have a daunting task ahead of them.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

