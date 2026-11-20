Doha:

Nepal have won the toss and elected to field first at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. For India, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the innings. However, Abhishek failed to make it count, falling cheaply for nine runs. Soon, Ayush Badoni departed as well, as India lose two wickets in the powerplay. All eyes are now on Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma as India look to rebuild.

Meanwhile, the match marks the return of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana and captain Tilak Varma to international cricket. The match is the perfect dress rehearsal for the team before taking on Pakistan on Sunday, November 22.

The series could be vital for the above-mentioned cricketers as they all aim to break into the senior men’s ODI squad. The focus will be heavily on Harshit in particular, as he returns from injury. The pacer is definitely in the scheme of things as far as the ODI World Cup 2027 is concerned. Prince Yadav is also someone that the selectors will keep an eye on.

When it comes to Nepal, they have announced a full-strength squad. Spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been announced as captain, while the focus will be on Kushal Bhurtel, who is known for giving quick starts.

Squads:

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Dev Khanal, Ishan Pandey, Deepak Dumre (wk), Arjun Kumal, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sundeep Jora, Pawan Sarraf, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Rashid Khan, Basir Ahamad, Abhishesh Gautam

India A Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshad Khan