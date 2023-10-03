Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
  5. IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match live score: Toss delayed as rain continues to hamper proceedings
IND vs NED live cricket score: Both India and the Netherlands are facing off in their final warm-up game today in Thiruvananthapuram. While India are scheduled to play their opening match against Australia on October 8, the Netherlands will be in action on October 6 against Pakistan.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekawr New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2023 13:30 IST
IND vs NED
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Scott Edwards

IND vs NED World Cup 2023 warm-up: India and the Netherlands will lock horns today in their final warm-up game ahead of the World Cup 2023 which is scheduled to start on October 5. India's previous warm-up games against England was washed out without a ball bowled. On the other hand, the Netherlands' game against Australia ended in no result. However, the Dutch bowlers did well to restrict Australia to 188/7 in 23 overs. But their batters couldn't handle the heat conceding a hattrick to Mitchell Starc. How will the Netherlands fare against India? Which top players will be in action? Will rain interrupt play again? All questions will be answered today in this live blog.

Live updates :IND vs NED Live score updates

  • Oct 03, 2023 1:29 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the warm-up game between India and the Netherlands. Rain has been at the center stage in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. Will the action take place today or the match will get called off? Will India get to test themselves before the tournament proper? For now though the toss has been delayed with persistent rain.

