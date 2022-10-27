IND vs NED T20 World Cup: India vs Netherlands Super-12 clash in Sydney set for delay I Know the reasons

Thursday, October 27, 2022
     
IND vs NED T20 World Cup: The India vs Netherlands clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is set to be delayed as Team India search for second win

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2022 10:38 IST
T20 World Cup 2022
The India vs Netherlands match in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup Super-12 stage is all set for delay at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The SCG, which will play host to India vs Netherlands clash on Thursday afternoon (India Time) is already scheduled for South Africa vs Bangladesh match and in all likelihood would end after the scheduled time due to rain delays. The India vs Netherlands clash which was due to start at 12:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 12:00 PM IST, will now be delayed. 

South Africa vs Bangladesh delays India vs South Netherlands

As things stand, the SCG which is host to India vs Netherlands clash will only begin at the conclusion of the current contest between South Africa and Bangladesh. South Africa vs Bangladesh clash had a couple of delays due to rain, which saw considerable time wasted. At the time of writing the Bangladesh were yet to begin their innings with the scheduled toss just 90 minutes away.

Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

More to Follow...

