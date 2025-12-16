IND vs MAL, Under-19 Asia Cup Live Cricket Score: Kundu-Trivedi look to post big total, India three down IND U19 vs MAL U19 Live: India under-19 continue their ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2025 campaign by taking on Malaysia. The two sides will lock horns in Dubai for the clash, and the Men in Blue will hope to maintain their winning run.

