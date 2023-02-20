INDW vs IREW, T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Can Harmanpreet's women pass Irish challenge? 

Monday, February 20, 2023
     
INDW vs IREW, T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Full Scorecard from St George's Park, Gqeberha.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2023 17:24 IST
INDW vs IREW - Live Blog
Harmanpreet Kaur's India is chasing its spot for the semifinals in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 as Ireland stands ahead of them. India, who have won 3 out of 4 matches in Group B, will play against Ireland on 20th February in their final group match. The Women in Blue earlier lost their third match against England women by 11 runs.

Live updates :INDW vs IREW

  • Feb 20, 2023 5:22 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Venue Stats

    Basic Stats

    • Total matches: 7
    • Matches won batting first: 3
    • Matches won bowling first: 4

    Average Stats

    • Average 1st Inns scores: 127
    • Average 2nd Inns scores: 120

    Score Stats

    • Highest total recorded: 179/6 by RSA vs NZ
    • Highest score chased: 125/4 by AUSW vs RSAW
    • Lowest score defended: 151/7 by ENGW vs INDW
  • Feb 20, 2023 5:13 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    St George's Park - Pitch Report

    The average 1st innings total on this ground in 127, which drops down to 120 in the second. Out of seven matches played at this venue, four have been won by the team chasing and three, by the team batting first. The pitch, however, plays pretty even throughout and it won't be a win the toss, win the game kind of deck. 

    More about the venue here.

  • Feb 20, 2023 5:09 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Hello & Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of India Women vs Ireland Women from the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I will be taking you through all the updates throughout the match. 

    India are currently positioned on the second spot in the points table and a win would take them through to the final four of the tournament. Ireland are already eliminated as they have lost all three of their group-stage matches against West Indies, Pakistan and England. 

    Toss is about an hour away. Fasten your seatbelts. 

