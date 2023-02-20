INDW vs IREW, T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Can Harmanpreet's women pass Irish challenge? 

Hello and welcome to the live blog of India Women vs Ireland Women from the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I will be taking you through all the updates throughout the match.

India are currently positioned on the second spot in the points table and a win would take them through to the final four of the tournament. Ireland are already eliminated as they have lost all three of their group-stage matches against West Indies, Pakistan and England.

Toss is about an hour away. Fasten your seatbelts.