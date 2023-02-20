INDW vs IREW, T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Can Harmanpreet's women pass Irish challenge? 

The average 1st innings total on this ground in 127, which drops down to 120 in the second. Out of seven matches played at this venue, four have been won by the team chasing and three, by the team batting first. The pitch, however, plays pretty even throughout and it won't be a win the toss, win the game kind of deck.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India Women vs Ireland Women from the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I will be taking you through all the updates throughout the match.
India are currently positioned on the second spot in the points table and a win would take them through to the final four of the tournament. Ireland are already eliminated as they have lost all three of their group-stage matches against West Indies, Pakistan and England.
Toss is about an hour away. Fasten your seatbelts.
