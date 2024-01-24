IND vs IRE U19 World Cup 2024 live: When and where to watch India vs Ireland for free on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Saumy Pandey vs Bangladesh on January 19, 2024

IND vs IRE: India will be hoping for another easy win when they take on Ireland in their second ICC U19 World Cup 2024 match on Thursday. The defending champions will secure a Super Six stage qualification with a win at Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval while Ireland are also in contention to progress.

The five-time champions defeated Bangladesh in their first match at the same venue to top Group A. The young Indian side registered an easy 84-run win while defending 251 runs. Captain Uday Saharan and opener Adarsh Singh recorded brilliant fifties and then left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey took four wickets to display India's dominance.

On the other hand, Ireland remain in second place in the Group A table with one win and one defeat so far. They kicked off the tournament with a huge seven-wicket win against the United States of America but were not able to defend 234 runs against Bangladesh. They remain winless against India U19 side in past ODI matches and are unlikely to cause any upset on Thursday.

IND vs IRE U19 World Cup 2024 live streaming details:

When is the India vs Ireland U19 World Cup match?

The India vs Ireland U19 World Cup match will take place on Thursday, January 24

Where is the India vs Ireland U19 World Cup match?

The India vs Ireland U19 World Cup match is set to take place at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

At what time does the India vs Ireland U19 World Cup match start?

The match will start at 10:00 AM local time (Bloemfontein) and at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs Ireland U19 World Cup match on TV?

The match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network fro free

Where to watch the India vs Ireland U19 World Cup match online?

Indian users can enjoy online streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website

IND vs IRE U19 World Cup Squads:

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai

Ireland U19 Squad: Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter (wk), Gavin Roulston, Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux (c), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Weldon, Daniel Forkin, Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Finn Lutton