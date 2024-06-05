IND vs IRE pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Nassau County Stadium in New York play?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X India are likely to play with three spinners in their first game against Ireland at the Nassau County Stadium in New York

Team India will commence its T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in sunny New York on Wednesday, June 5 after a rather long build-up in the Big Apple. After what happened in the South Africa-Sri Lanka game, the pitch, the outfield and the conditions at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have become a huge talking point. The slow nature of the wickets was rightly predicted by the Indian team, who have carried four spinners to the Americas for the T20 event.

However, it will be the batting that will decide which way the game will go and how the players adapt and apply themselves in seemingly tough conditions at the venue. India might go with three spinners in the line-up with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube being there for support for the two main fast bowlers in the pace department while the rest of the team picks itself.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York pitch report

Expect another slow surface at the Nassau County stadium on Wednesday morning in Long Island. It may not be the same surface on which the Sri Lanka-South Africa game was played, but even if it's a decent-scoring wicket like the warm-up match India played against Bangladesh, the scoring won't be as high and it could be another 160-170 game. However, that might be a winning score.

As per the trend, the associate nations and the not-so experienced teams have preferred batting first than chasing as it would allow them to stay in the game. However, the way Ireland won the T20I match against Pakistan, they won't mind either but the adjustment to the wicket will be key. Assessment of the surface might be decisive but given the conditions, chasing might still be a better option as the ball does a bit in the morning at the start of the game and the team trying to put runs on the board would not want to be few wickets down early in the piece.