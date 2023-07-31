India announce squad for Ireland T20Is; Hardik Pandya rested, Jasprit Bumrah named captain

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced its squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland. The team has witnessed some big changes in the squad. T20I captain Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been rested, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna make returns to the team after a long injury gap.

Notably, Bumrah has been made the captain of the team for the three-match contest against the Irish side, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will be his deputy. Notably, Rinku Singh has also been called into the squad after missing out in the T20I series against West Indies.

Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma called-in

Notably, uncapped Indian stars Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh received rewards for their performances in the IPL as they have been called into the squad. All three players have been included in India's Asian Games squad too but can sooner make their debut before the continental event in China.

Meanwhile, there are several other players also who will be making their returns as India opted for a sea of changes.

Bumrah, Prasidh, Avesh, Shahbaz to play after long gap

Notably, some players will be playing be stepping onto the cricket field after a long gap. Bumrah and Prasidh make a return after long injury break due to their back injuries. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan and Shahbaz Ahmed have also been recalled into the squad. Bumrah last played for India in September 2022 in a T20I match against Australia and was further ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022. Prasidh played for his country in August 2022 against Zimbabwe. They both were also ruled out from the IPL 2023 due to their injuries.

There were reports that Hardik Pandya will be rested for this series keeping in mind his workload management ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. Bumrah has already led India in a Test match against England in 2022 and will don the captain's hat in the series.

India's squad for Ireland T20Is:

Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

