IND vs IRE: Here's all you need to know about India's tour to Ireland - Date, time, venue, schedule, squads

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IND vs IRE

India is set to play two T20I matches against Ireland from 26th June.

Here are all the details about India's tour to Ireland:

Is it the first time that India will face Ireland?

No, Team India and Team Ireland faced each other in three matches before this tour.

When were the matches? Who won?

The first time India met Ireland was in 2009 during the T20 World Cup. After that, the teams came face to face after nine years in 2018 for playing two T20I games.

India won all three games played against Ireland.

When are the matches of IRE vs IND being played?

The two T20I matches are scheduled to be played on 26th June and 28th June.

At what time will the matches be streamed in India?

The matches will start at 9.00 PM in India.

Where will the matches be telecasted on TV in India?

The matches will be telecasted on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India

Where will the matches be streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com. website

What is the venue of the matches?

Both the matches will be played at The Village, Dublin.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.