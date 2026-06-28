IND vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India look to contain Ireland in powerplay in Belfast

New Delhi:

India will look to bounce back from a stunning defeat when they face Ireland in the second and final T20I on Sunday, with captain Shreyas Iyer hoping his side can level the series after an unexpected loss in the opener. Fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, India were shocked as Ireland defended 182 successfully, bowling out the visitors for 148 to register their maiden international win over India. It was an underwhelming start for Iyer, who returned to the T20I setup after more than two-and-a-half years and began his tenure as India's new T20 captain on a disappointing note.

India's biggest concern was the failure of their star-studded batting lineup. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Iyer all departed cheaply inside the powerplay, leaving Abhishek Sharma to fight a lone battle. His dismissal triggered another collapse as Ireland's debutant pacers Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard dismantled the batting order. The visitors will expect a much-improved effort from their experienced top order, especially with a five-match series against England beginning next week.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unlikely to make his debut despite calls for his inclusion, as India are expected to retain faith in the current batting unit. Their bowling showed promise, with Harshit Rana impressing on his comeback alongside Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel. However, costly overs from Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna proved decisive. Ireland, led by Lorcan Tucker's composed half-century and Gareth Delany's valuable contribution, will enter the finale full of confidence after scripting history with Friday's memorable victory.

Match Scorecard