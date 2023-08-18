IND vs IRE Match Prediction: Who will win India vs Ireland 1st T20I match, Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Fionn Hand

IND vs IRE Match Prediction: Jasprit Bumrah makes his much-awaited comeback into the International arena after missing cricketing action for almost a year. The Indian speedster, who suffered a back injury, has recovered at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will take the stage in India's upcoming assignment against Ireland. The Men in Blue take on the Irish team in a three-match T20I series beginning with the first one on August 18.

Hardik Pandya's India suffered a disappointing loss in a recently concluded five-match series against West Indies but would now look to gain some momentum back. However, the series result can be of less interest than keeping the eyes on Bumrah and his fitness considering the Asia Cup and World Cup are around the corner. The speedster will be leading India in the three-match contest and would look to get into full throttle for ODI mode.

This a chance for many for next year's World Cup

This series shall not be declared as one with the least interest. Jasprit Bumrah would be the biggest attention puller with his fitness being a concern for 140 Crore Indians. Bumrah stated that he has prepared himself well for bigger workloads than the T20I ones and is not concerned about any expectations of him. There is more life than Bumrah in this series. Prasidh Krishna also makes a comeback into top-flight cricket after an injury layoff.

Youngsters and fringe players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed would be pressing hard for being into the selectors' minds for the 20-over World Cup.

Predicted Top Performers:

1. Tilak Varma: Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma can be a batter to watch out for. He produced some jaw-dropping knocks, filled with aggressive and mature batting in the West Indies T20I series. Varma was India's highest run-scorer in the series with 173 runs to his name and only second overall, three runs behind Nicholas Pooran.

2. Jasprit Bumrah: Making a return to cricket after a long time, Bumrah might take no time to get back to his business. There is rain predicted and an overcast weather can make him trouble the batters even more.

3. Harry Tector: Irish batter Tector has enjoyed success with India. He has scored 103 runs in two innings against the Men in Blue and has a strike rate of 163. 85.

Best batter Prediction: Tilak Varma can be the best batter of the day. There have been big scores at the venue and the red-hot Varma would like to take the full out of the conditions.

Best bowler Prediction: Jasprit Bumrah can be the bowler to watch out for. The Pacers enjoy playing here over the spinners. Out of 193 total wickets fallen in Malahide, 132 have been taken by the speedsters, while spinners have only 32 scalps.

India's Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Ireland's Probable XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White

Match Winner Prediction: India

