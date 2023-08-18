IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Ireland opening T20I on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland players

IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live streaming: After suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Indies in their recently concluded T20I series, the Indian Cricket team heads to Europe. Jasprit Bumrah's return after injury and his added responsibility to captain the team in a T20I series against Ireland highlights the contest. This could provide chances for many young Indian stars to flex their muscles and prove their mettle in the format with the T20 World Cup coming in mid-2024.

A young studded Indian team boasts a new T20I captain in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, while speedster Prasidh Krishna also makes a return to the Indian colours after an injury break. Young faces and fringe players have an opportunity to cash in and impress the selectors. The likes of Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma shall fight it out to play the next World Cup and the preparations get underway. Before all the action unfolds between India and Ireland, here are all the live-streaming details of the 1st contest.

When is India vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, August 18

At what time does India vs Ireland 1st T20I match begin?

India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will begin at 7:30 PM IST

Where is India vs Ireland 1st T20I match being played?

India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be played at Malahide, Dublin

Where can you watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy India vs Ireland 1st T20I match live broadcast on Sports18 in India

Where can you watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I match online in India?

One can watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I match online on the JioCinema app

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahbaz Ahmed

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Ross Adair

