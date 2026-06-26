IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India kick off new era with Shreyas Iyer, Sooryavanshi in focus

New Delhi:

India begin a new era in T20I cricket as they take on Ireland in the opening match of the two-game series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday. The spotlight will be firmly on new captain Shreyas Iyer, who takes charge of the side following India's successful T20 World Cup campaign. The series also offers an opportunity for several young players to impress, with eyes on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is not guaranteed to make his debut. India enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, having won all eight previous T20Is against Ireland. However, the visitors will need to adapt quickly to Belfast's seam-friendly conditions, where overcast skies and a green surface are expected to assist the fast bowlers.

Ireland, led by new captain Lorcan Tucker, will look to challenge the world champions despite missing several key players through injury. For India, experienced batters like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma will be expected to lead the charge, while Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi could lead the bowling attack. Ireland's hopes will rest on Harry Tector, George Dockrell and Tucker to deliver competitive performances. With fresh leadership, exciting young talent and favourable conditions for an entertaining contest, the first T20I promises an intriguing start to the series.

Match Scorecard