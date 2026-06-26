June 26, 2026
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IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India kick off new era with Shreyas Iyer, Sooryavanshi in focus

Edited ByKoustav Sengupta Varun Malik  
Updated:

India will begin a new chapter in T20Is as Shreyas Iyer leads the two-time defending champions in a two-match series against Ireland. Eyes will be on Shreyas and also on potential Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut as India play the series in Belfast.

India to face Ireland in 1st T20I.
India to face Ireland in 1st T20I. Image Source : BCCI
New Delhi:

India begin a new era in T20I cricket as they take on Ireland in the opening match of the two-game series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday. The spotlight will be firmly on new captain Shreyas Iyer, who takes charge of the side following India's successful T20 World Cup campaign. The series also offers an opportunity for several young players to impress, with eyes on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is not guaranteed to make his debut. India enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, having won all eight previous T20Is against Ireland. However, the visitors will need to adapt quickly to Belfast's seam-friendly conditions, where overcast skies and a green surface are expected to assist the fast bowlers.

Ireland, led by new captain Lorcan Tucker, will look to challenge the world champions despite missing several key players through injury. For India, experienced batters like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma will be expected to lead the charge, while Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi could lead the bowling attack. Ireland's hopes will rest on Harry Tector, George Dockrell and Tucker to deliver competitive performances. With fresh leadership, exciting young talent and favourable conditions for an entertaining contest, the first T20I promises an intriguing start to the series.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs IRE 1st T20I Latest Updates

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  • 5:26 PM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Will Sooryavanshi play today?

    Everyone expected him to play, but Sitanshu Kotak hinted otherwise. "The people who are already performing should never be ignored - that's what I believe in. There are people who are already scoring and helping the team win," Kotak said, referring to Sooryavanshi and the established openers.

    "Obviously, given the BCCI's structure [of cricket], new and talented players will keep coming [into the side]. It's good that there is healthy competition, and I feel everyone who comes in should wait for their own right time to play." This might mean that the 15-year-old will be sitting out for now with the other established openers set to keep their places.

  • 5:16 PM (IST)Jun 26, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Beginning of a new era!

    It's the start of a new era for India in T20Is. Shreyas Iyer at the helm. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the wings. Post Suryakumar Yadav's era. It's time for a new chapter in Indian T20 cricket and the fans can't wait to see the series unfold. Join us as we take you to the series opener in Belfast.

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India Vs Ireland Shreyas Iyer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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