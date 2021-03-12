Friday, March 12, 2021
     
  5. IND vs ENG | Yuzvendra Chahal surpasses Jasprit Bumrah to become India's highest T20I wicket-taker

Chahal achieved the feat during the five-match series opener against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 12, 2021 21:50 IST
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday became India's highest T20I wicket-taker. He achieved the feat during the five-match series opener against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

After a promising start from England's opening pair of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler, Chahal provided India with the first breakthrough, trapping the latter in front of the middle in the eighth over. With the dismissal, his 60th in his career, he surpassed Jasprit Bumrah to become India's leading wicket-taker in the format. 

Bumrah stands second with 59 wickets in 50 games while Ravichandran Ashwin stands third with 52 wickets in 46 games. Overall, he stands 18th in the all-time list headed by veteran Sri Lankan pacer Laith Malinga (107 wickets), and ninth among spinners headed by Shahid Afridi (98 wickets). 

After being put to bat first, India lost three wickets in the PowerPlay with KL Rahul dpearting for just 1 and Virat Kohli registering his third T20I duck. With 22 on board from the first six overs, it was India's second-lowest PowerPlay score in T20I history. 

Shreyas Iyer, along with an ably supporting Rishabh Pant  then looked to stabilise India's innings. Iyer scored his highest T20I score of 67 runs at a strike rate of 133 before Jofra Archer struck twice in the death overs to restrict India to 124 for seven. 

