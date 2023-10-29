IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Early collapse highlights India's struggle while batting first against England

Follow us on Image Source : AP David Willey vs India World Cup2023 game in Lucknow on Oct 29

India managed to pull off a total of 229/9 while batting first against England in the 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday, October 29. Indian team struggled for a good start but captain Rohit Sharma led by example to produce a fighting total at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Jos Buttler won the toss and forced India to bat first with both teams making no changes to their playing elevens. This was the first time in the tournament that India were forced to bat first after recording straight five wins while chasing. England entered the game with just one win in their first five games and seemed in good rhythm to turn their fortune in Lucknow.

Chris Woakes gave England a flying start with Shubman Gill's early wicket in the fourth over. Rohit produced another explosive start by smashing David Willey to 17 runs in the third over but had to take a step back as India witnessed a shocking collapse.

In-form Virat Kohli was dismissed on a duck for the first time in World Cup history after struggling to get off the mark in nine balls. Shreyas Iyer also departed cheaply while attempting a big shot over the mid-on and India were down to three wickets with just 40 runs on the scoreboard.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

