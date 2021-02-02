IND vs ENG | Won't believe till I see fans walking in: Jofra Archer on crowd being allowed for 2nd Test

Image Source : GETTY Jofra Archer

Seeing is believing, England fast bowler Jofra Archer said on Tuesday when his reaction was sought on spectators being allowed at Chepauk for the second cricket Test against India, starting February 13.

Initially, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), after consultation with the BCCI, had decided to conduct the first two Tests of the four-match series behind "closed doors", and it also had the backing of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

However, with the latest government notification allowing 50 percent spectators inside a sporting arena, the TNCA officially announced the decision that was on the cards.

"Well, till it happens I won't believe it. Last eight months have been just as crazy and we have been made a mere promise (of fans returning) and something like that hasn't come off. So till I actually see the fans the walk in, I won't believe it," Archer said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, international cricket started with England playing against the West Indies and Pakistan in back-to-back Test series last year followed by a white ball series against Australia at home. All the matches were held behind closed doors.

Earlier, TNCA secretary RS Ramaswamy issued a press release to confirm the move, which was on expected lines.

"The first Test Match between India and England being held between 5th and 9th February 2021 will be played behind closed doors without spectators as a precautionary measure for COVID-19 situation," it stated in the release.

"In view of the Government announcement that 50% occupancy would be allowed in stadia, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will allow 50% spectators for the 2nd Test to be held between 13th and 17th February 2021."